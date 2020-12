Sabre announced (02-Dec-2020) the recent implementation of its branded fares technology by Gulf Air, whereby travel agents may use Sabre's GDS to view, compare and sell the carrier's branded fares across the network. Sabre Travel Solutions VP for EMEA Dino Gelmetti noted the branded fares will allow carriers to "enhance travelers' experiences and drive revenue for airlines" by catering to and personalising demands. [more - original PR]