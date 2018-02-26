Gulf Air CEO outlines strategy for 2018 and beyond

Gulf Air CEO Krešimir Kučko outlined (25-Feb-2018) the airline's new corporate strategy, network expansion plans for 2018, incoming fleet details, products, services and other developments, as follows:

Strategy: The new corporate strategy is based on the key pillars of safety, network growth, innovation, human resources, customer focus, revenue vs cost and the carrier's role as a contributor to Bahrain 's economy. For the period 2019 to 2023, the airline aims to strengthen its regional base and expand its network in Africa, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Indian Subcontinent and North America;

Network: The airline will commence Abha, Alexandria, Baku, Bangalore, Casablanca, Kozhikode, Sharm El Sheikh and Tabuk services in 2018. The carrier will also adjust frequency on "key routes" in 2018, adding 200 weekly frequencies year-on-year in the peak summer period. The airline intends to serve more than 60 destinations by 2023;

Fleet: The airline will receive 39 new Airbus and Boeing aircraft in "the coming months", including two A320neo and five 787-9 aircraft by the end of 2018. The aircraft will feature improved inflight products and services, including seats and IFE. The carrier said its new business class "will compete with the first class standard of other airlines" and it will offer "enhanced onboard comfort" in economy class. The airline expects the new fleet to contribute to "major positive change";

Brand: The airline will roll out a new brand identity "very soon".

Mr Kučko said: "2018 represents the beginning of a new era for Gulf Air and for the Kingdom of Bahrain. In 2018 and beyond, Gulf Air will challenge the traditional definition of travel, broadening its scope and making it more convenient and appealing for every traveller". [more - original PR]