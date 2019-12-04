4-Dec-2019 8:23 AM
Gulf Air and Middle East Airlines sign codeshare agreement
Gulf Air signed (03-Dec-2019) a codeshare agreement with Middle East Airlines. Middle East Airlines will codeshare on Gulf Air's Beirut-Bahrain service. Middle East Airlines chairman and director general Mohamad El Hout stated this codeshare agreement will complement Middle East Airlines' network to the Gulf, as well as offering its passengers a new destination to Bahrain and "many other destinations in Asia via the Gulf Air network". [more - original PR]