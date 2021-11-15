Become a CAPA Member
Loading
15-Nov-2021 6:11 AM

Gulf Air and Emirates to ramp up commercial cooperation under new MoU

Gulf Air and Emirates Airline signed (14-Nov-2021) an MoU outlining their commitment to enhanced commercial cooperation, including a potential codeshare agreement and extension of reciprocal loyalty arrangements. The codeshare is expected to initially apply on services between Bahrain and Dubai. The carriers also confirmed discussions are underway to initiate cargo cooperation. [more - original PR - English/Arabic]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More