15-Nov-2021 6:11 AM
Gulf Air and Emirates to ramp up commercial cooperation under new MoU
Gulf Air and Emirates Airline signed (14-Nov-2021) an MoU outlining their commitment to enhanced commercial cooperation, including a potential codeshare agreement and extension of reciprocal loyalty arrangements. The codeshare is expected to initially apply on services between Bahrain and Dubai. The carriers also confirmed discussions are underway to initiate cargo cooperation. [more - original PR - English/Arabic]