4-Dec-2020 9:02 AM
Gulf Air and El Al sign MoU on potential codeshare
Gulf Air and El Al signed (03-Dec-2020) a MoU, laying the foundations for discussions on potential joint codeshare operations between Manama and Tel Aviv, as well as on the global networks beyond the two carriers' hubs. The MoU also contains plans for greater commercial cooperation in the fields of loyalty, cargo, engineering, travel technology and any area that can benefit both airlines and their customers. [more - original PR - English/Arabic]