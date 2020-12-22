22-Dec-2020 8:43 AM
Gulf Air and EgyptAir expand codeshare agreement
Gulf Air expanded (21-Dec-2020) its codeshare agreement with EgyptAir to include EgyptAir's Aswan, Asyut, Hurghada, Luxor and Sharm el Sheikh domestic services. Gulf Air acting CEO Waleed A Hameed AlAlawi said the agreement supports the aim of increased commercial cooperation between the airlines and reported plans to continue expanding the partnership in the future. [more - original PR - Gulf Air - Arabic] [more - original PR - Gulf Air - English]