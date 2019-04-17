Guaruja Airport to be transferred for 28 year concession

Brazil's Ministry of Infrastructure (Brazil MoI) announced (16-Apr-2019) plans to transfer Guaruja Airport for concession on a 28 year term with minimum infrastructure investment totalling BRL68 million (USD17.4 million), with BRL15.6 million (USD4 million) invested in the first year. The minimum bid will be BRL1 million (USD256,100). During the first 120 days of concession, the following must be implemented:

Airport rotating beacon;

Windsock;

Meteorological station;

Monochannel VHF-AM system;

Emergency monochannel VHF-AM system;

Digital recording and reproduction system.

The airport will handle commercial and military operations up until year five of the concession and from year six onwards the airport will have decommissioned its military operations. [more - original PR - Portuguese]