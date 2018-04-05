Loading
5-Apr-2018 3:38 PM

Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport reports March pax up 10%

Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport reported (05-Apr-2018) the following traffic highlights for Mar-2018:

  • Passengers: 6.1 million, +10.1% year-on-year;
  • Cargo: 156,120 tonnes, +0.3%;
    • Freight: 143,178 tonnes, stable;
    • Mail: 12,942 tonnes, +2.8%;
  • Aircraft movements: 40,425, +2.8%.

According to the CAPA Airport Traffic Database, Mar-2018 marked the airport's highest March passenger numbers since 2008.  [more - original PR - Chinese]

