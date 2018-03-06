Loading
6-Mar-2018 3:03 PM

Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport reports 23rd consecutive month of pax growth in Jan-2018

Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport reported (06-Mar-2018) the following traffic highlights for Feb-2018:

  • Passengers: 5.7 million, +8.6% year-on-year;
  • Cargo: 109,672 tonnes, +4.4%;
    • Freight: 100,964 tonnes, +6.2%;
    • Mail: 8709 tonnes, -12.9%;
  • Aircraft movements: 37,957, +5.2%.

According to the CAPA Airport Traffic Database, Feb-2018 marks the 23rd consecutive month of passenger traffic growth. [more - original PR - Chinese]

