7-Dec-2021 9:16 AM

Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport pax declines 43% to 2.9m in Nov-2021

Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport reported (07-Dec-2021) the following traffic highlights for Nov-2021:

  • Passengers: 2.9 million, -42.9% year-on-year;
    • Domestic: 2.8 million, -43.0%;
    • International: 44,464, -33.4%;
    • Regional: 1419, stable;
  • Cargo: 188,607 tonnes, +8.9%;
    • Domestic: 55,877 tonnes, -7.2%;
    • International: 127,078 tonnes, +17.7%;
    • Regional: 5653 tonnes, +12.1%;
  • Aircraft movements: 28,805, -28.5%;

