7-Dec-2021 9:16 AM
Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport pax declines 43% to 2.9m in Nov-2021
Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport reported (07-Dec-2021) the following traffic highlights for Nov-2021:
- Passengers: 2.9 million, -42.9% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 2.8 million, -43.0%;
- International: 44,464, -33.4%;
- Regional: 1419, stable;
- Cargo: 188,607 tonnes, +8.9%;
- Domestic: 55,877 tonnes, -7.2%;
- International: 127,078 tonnes, +17.7%;
- Regional: 5653 tonnes, +12.1%;
- Aircraft movements: 28,805, -28.5%;
- Domestic: 25,048, -32.7%;
- International: 3617, +23.4%;
- Regional: 140, +9.4%.