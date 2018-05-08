Loading
8-May-2018 2:22 PM

Guangzhou Baiyun Airport reports 25th consecutive month of pax growth in Apr-2018

Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport reported (08-May-2018) the following traffic highlights for Apr-2018:

  • Passengers: 5.8 million, +9.9% year-on-year;
  • Cargo: 155,973 tonnes, +4.6%;
    • Freight: 144,717 tonnes, +4.8%;
    • Mail: 11,256 tonnes, +2.0%;
  • Aircraft movements: 38,641, +3.1%.

According to the CAPA Airport Traffic Database, Apr-2018 marked the airport's 25th consecutive month of passenger growth. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership gives you access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More