8-May-2018 2:22 PM
Guangzhou Baiyun Airport reports 25th consecutive month of pax growth in Apr-2018
Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport reported (08-May-2018) the following traffic highlights for Apr-2018:
- Passengers: 5.8 million, +9.9% year-on-year;
- Cargo: 155,973 tonnes, +4.6%;
- Freight: 144,717 tonnes, +4.8%;
- Mail: 11,256 tonnes, +2.0%;
- Aircraft movements: 38,641, +3.1%.
According to the CAPA Airport Traffic Database, Apr-2018 marked the airport's 25th consecutive month of passenger growth. [more - original PR]