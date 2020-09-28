Guangzhou Airport phase three project to require USD8bn investment

Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport confirmed (28-Sep-2020) it commenced works for its phase three expansion project on 27-Sep-2020. As previously reported by CAPA, the project includes provisions for the development of a 422,000sqm third passenger terminal, fourth and fifth runways, new freight facilities and 190 additional aircraft parking stands. The project will require an estimated investment of CNY54.4 billion (USD8 billion) and will equip the airport to handle up to 120 million passengers, 775,000 aircraft movements and 3.8 million tons of cargo p/a by 2030. [more - original PR - Chinese] [more - original PR - Chinese - II]