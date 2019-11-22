Become a CAPA Member
22-Nov-2019 1:31 PM

Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area airports consolidates development plan

Macau International Airport reported (19-Nov-2019) five airports in Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area signed (19-Nov-2019) a memorandum on implementation of the Greater Bay Area development plan and accelerating world class airport cluster development. The airports are currently planning and undergoing the following construction projects:

