22-Nov-2019 1:31 PM
Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area airports consolidates development plan
Macau International Airport reported (19-Nov-2019) five airports in Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area signed (19-Nov-2019) a memorandum on implementation of the Greater Bay Area development plan and accelerating world class airport cluster development. The airports are currently planning and undergoing the following construction projects:
- Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport: Construction of terminal three and fourth and fifth runway;
- Hong Kong International Airport: Construction of a three runway system;
- Macau International Airport: Submitting application for reclamation after completing construction plan and environmental assessment;
- Shenzhen Bao'an International Airport: Construction of satellite terminal, third runway and next phase of expansion project;
- Zhuhai Airport: Terminal expansion project. [more - original PR]