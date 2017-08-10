Loading
10-Aug-2017 11:23 AM

GTAA reports 'substantial' traffic growth for H2FY2017

Greater Toronto Airports Authority (GTAA), via its Q2FY2017 results, attributed (09-Aug-2017) "substantial" traffic growth to "strong underlying economic conditions", additional frequencies on existing routes, airlines' aircraft upgauging on existing frequencies, the addition of new routes by existing carriers, and Air Canada's and WestJet's strategy to connect more traffic through their respective hubs. Between Jan-2017 and Jun-2017 Toronto Pearson International Airport handled 22.4 million passengers, up 7.4% year-on-year. International traffic grew by 9.6%, the strongest first half year-on-year increase recorded by GTAA. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership gives you access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More