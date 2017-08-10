GTAA reports 'substantial' traffic growth for H2FY2017

Greater Toronto Airports Authority (GTAA), via its Q2FY2017 results, attributed (09-Aug-2017) "substantial" traffic growth to "strong underlying economic conditions", additional frequencies on existing routes, airlines' aircraft upgauging on existing frequencies, the addition of new routes by existing carriers, and Air Canada's and WestJet's strategy to connect more traffic through their respective hubs. Between Jan-2017 and Jun-2017 Toronto Pearson International Airport handled 22.4 million passengers, up 7.4% year-on-year. International traffic grew by 9.6%, the strongest first half year-on-year increase recorded by GTAA. [more - original PR]