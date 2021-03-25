Become a CAPA Member
25-Mar-2021 8:50 AM

GTAA reduces capital spend by USD210m in 2020

Greater Toronto Airports Authority (GTAA) implemented (24-Mar-2021) "significant reductions" to operating and capital expenditures, including the reduction in 2020 capital spend by CAD265 million (USD210.9 million) and temporary closure of over 40% of its terminal facilities. In addition, the reduction of approximately 500 positions announced in Jul-2020 represents a reduction of 27% of the GTAA's workforce. The company also successfully completed an amendment to the corporation's master trust Indenture that temporarily exempts the GTAA from complying with its rate covenant, which is comprised two covenant tests, for both fiscal years 2020 and 2021. [more - original PR]

