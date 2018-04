Grupo Viva remains in the red, operating loss almost doubles in 1Q2018

Grupo Viva reported (26-Apr-2018) the following financial highlights for the three months ended 31-Mar-2018:

Revenue: MXN1992 million (USD106.3 million), +49.2% year-on-year;

Costs: MXN2254 million (USD120.3 million), +63.2%; Fuel: MXN724.7 million (USD38.7 million), +66.4%;

Operating profit (loss): (MXN192.0 million) (USD10.2 million), compared to a loss of MXN103.9 million (USD5.1 million) in p-c-p;

Net profit (loss): (MXN36.8 million) (USD2.0 million), compared to a loss of MXN22.9 million (USD1.1 million) in p-c-p;

Passengers: 2.1 million, +29.6%;

Passenger load factor: 87.4%, +0.8ppt;

Revenue per ASK: MXN 76 cents (USD 4.06 cents), +8.6%;

Cost per ASK: MXN 83 cents (USD 4.43 cents), +10.7%;

Cost per ASK excl fuel: MXN 56 cents (USD 2.99 cents), +7.7%;

Total assets: MXN9376 million (USD500.5 million);

Cash and cash equivalents: MXN2079 million (USD111.0 million);

Total liabilities: MXN7276 million (USD388.4 million). [more - original PR]

*Based on the average conversion rate at MXN1 = USD0.053382 for 1Q2018

*Based on the average conversion rate at MXN1 = USD0.04931 for 1Q2017