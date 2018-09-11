Become a CAPA Member
11-Sep-2018 11:11 AM

Grupo Viva chief legal officer calls for Latin American governments to facilitate foreign investment

Grupo Viva Air chief legal officer Abel Lopez Campo, speaking at the CAPA Latin America Aviation & LCCs Summit, stated (10-Sep-2018) the regulation environment in Colombia has been evolving to the point where it is "basically" open for foreign investments. He added that Peru has a more conservative approach compared to Colombian regulation, limited to 70%/30% ownership, requiring a local partner. He questioned: "Why are we still thinking of this division of domestic or international capital?" and called for governments in Latin America to facilitate the entry of foreign investment.

