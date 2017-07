Grupo Viva reports USD8.9m operating profit in 2Q2017

Grupo Viva reported (26-Jul-2017) the following financial highlights:

Three months ended 30-Jun-2017: Total operating revenue: MXN1872 million (USD100.9 million), +42.1% year-on-year; Total operating costs: MXN1707 million (USD92.0 million), +43.0%; Fuel: MXN493.1 million (USD26.6 million), +69.3%; Operating profit: MXN165.1 million (USD8.9 million), +33.5%; Net profit: MXN149.2 million (USD8.0 million), +29.3%; Passengers: 2.1 million, +45.6%; Passenger load factor: 91.0%, +9.7ppts; Revenue per ASK: MXN 82.5 cents (USD 4.4 cents), +11.1%; Cost per ASK: MXN 75.2 cents (USD 4.1 cents), +11.6%; Cost per ASK excl fuel: MXN 53.5 cents (USD 2.9 cents), +5.1%;

Six months ended 30-Jun-2017: Total operating revenue: MXN3207 million (USD165.6 million), +29.0%; Total operating costs: MXN3145 million (USD162.4 million), +43.8%; Fuel: MXN928.6 million (USD47.9 million), +88.6%; Operating profit: MXN61.2 million (USD3.2 million), -79.5%; Net profit: MXN126.3 million (USD6.5 million), -54.2%; Passengers: 3.7 million, +42.3%; Passenger load factor: 88.9%, +7.3ppts; Revenue per ASK: MXN 76.7 cents (USD 4.0 cents), -1.4%; Cost per ASK: MXN 75.2 cents (USD 3.9 cents), +10.0%; Cost per ASK excl fuel: MXN 53.0 cents (USD 2.7 cents), +0.1%; Total assets: MXN6630 million (USD342.3 million); Cash and cash equivalents: MXN2613 million (USD134.9 million); Total liabilities: MXN5041 million (USD260.3 million). [more - original PR][more - original PR - Spanish]



*Based on the average conversion rate at MXN1 = USD0.053905 for 2Q2017

*Based on the average conversion rate at MXN1 = USD0.051633 for 1H2017