LATAM Airlines Group pax up 4% at 5.6m in Sep-2017, cargo traffic up 2%

LATAM Airlines Group reported (10-Oct-2017) the following traffic highlights for Sep-2017:
- Passengers: 5.6 million, +4.2% year-on-year;
- Domestic SSC*: 1.9 million, +3.6%;
- Domestic Brazil**: 2.4 million, +4.4%;
- International***: 1.3 million, +4.6%;
- Passenger load factor: 86.4%, +1.5ppts;
- Domestic SSC*: 81.9%, +2.8ppts;
- Domestic Brazil**: 85.0%, +3.1ppts;
- International***: 88.4%, +0.2ppt;
- Cargo traffic (FTKs): +2.3%;
- Cargo load factor: 57.0%, +5.1ppts. [more - original PR - Portuguese]
*Domestic passenger operations in Spanish speaking countries (SSC) carried by LAN. Passenger statistics include domestic operations in Chile, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador and Colombia.
**Domestic passenger operations of TAM in Brazil.
***International passenger operations of LAN and TAM.