LATAM Airlines Group pax down 3% to 5.1m in May-2017, cargo traffic up 1%

LATAM Airlines Group reported (14-Jun-2017) the following traffic highlights for May-2017:

Passengers: 5.1 million, -3.0% year-on-year; Domestic SSC*: 1.7 million, -5.3%; Domestic Brazil **: 2.2 million, -5.8%; International***: 1.3 million, +6.0%;

Passenger load factor: 83.0%, -0.1ppt; Domestic SSC*: 78.3%, -0.9ppt; Domestic Brazil**: 78.1%, -3.2ppts; International***: 86.6%, +1.5ppts;

Cargo traffic (FTKs): +1.3%;

Cargo load factor: 53.8%, +5.4ppts. [more - original PR]

*Domestic passenger operations in Spanish speaking countries (SSC) carried by LAN. Passenger statistics include domestic operations in Chile, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador and Colombia.

**Domestic passenger operations of TAM in Brazil.

***International passenger operations of LAN and TAM.