LATAM Airlines Group pax up 1.7% at 5.8m in Aug-2017, cargo traffic up 7.3%

LATAM Airlines Group reported (21-Sep-2017) the following traffic highlights for Aug-2017:
- Passengers: 5.8 million, +1.7% year-on-year;
- Domestic SSC*: 2.0 million, +1.3%;
- Domestic Brazil**: 2.4 million, +1.0%;
- International***: 1.4 million, +3.5%;
- Passenger load factor: 84.5%, +0.7ppt;
- Domestic SSC*: 80.5%, +1.4ppts;
- Domestic Brazil**: 81.5%, +2.6ppts;
- International***: 87.2%, -0.5ppt;
- Cargo traffic (FTKs): +7.3%;
- Cargo load factor: 54.0%, +5.6ppts. [more - original PR - Portuguese]
*Domestic passenger operations in Spanish speaking countries (SSC) carried by LAN. Passenger statistics include domestic operations in Chile, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador and Colombia.
**Domestic passenger operations of TAM in Brazil.
***International passenger operations of LAN and TAM.