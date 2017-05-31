31-May-2017 7:43 AM
ASUR increases stake in Aerostart to 60%
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (ASUR) increased (30-May-2017) its stake in Aerostar, operator of San Juan Luis Munoz Marin International Airport, from 50% to 60%. PSP Investments acquired 40% ownership in Aerostar. Both companies acquired the interests from funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management. The combined transaction is worth USD430 million and has received all necessary approvals. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]