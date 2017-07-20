GAP releases outlook for 2017, projecting 16% EBTIDA improvement

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico (GAP) released (19-Jul-2017) its guidance for FY2017, as follows:

Traffic: Around 11% growth;

Aeronautical revenue: Around 17% growth;

Non-aeronautical revenue: Around 17% growth;

Total revenues: Around 17% growth;

EBITDA: Around 16% growth;

EBITDA margin: Around 69%;

CAPEX: MXN2.5 billion (USD142.2 million).

Passenger traffic projection is based on the consolidation of new routes, increase of load factor, and increase in frequency and capacity. Increase in revenue is based in passenger traffic performance, applicable charges, commercial agreements, and development of other activities. CAPEX includes master plan enhancements at Montego Bay Sangster International Airport. [more - original PR - Spanish]