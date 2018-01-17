GAP releases 2018 guidance

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (GAP) released (16-Jan-2018) its FY2018 guidance, detailed as follows:
- Traffic: Around 8% increase;
- Aeronautical Revenue : Around 12% increase;
- Non-aeronautical Revenue: Around 16%;
- Total Revenue: Around 13%;
- EBITDA: Around 11%;
- EBITDA Margin: Around 69%;
- CAPEX: MXN2.6 billion (USD138.6 million).
CAPEX for GAP's airports in Mexico will reach approximately MXN1.8 billion (USD95.9 million), of which around MXN1 billion (USD53.3 million) will be allocated towards the master development programme, around MXN600 million (USD31.9 million) will be for investments to be executed in 2018 which were postponed in 2017 and will provide higher operational capacity, while approximately MXN200 million (USD10.6 million) will be allocated towards commercial investments. Investments at Montego Bay Sangster International Airport under the capital development programme will reach MXN800 million (USD42.6 million). [more - original PR - English] [more - original PR - English - II] [more - original PR - Spanish]