9-Jan-2019 11:18 AM

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte pax up 9.4% in Dec-2018; 21.6m pax in 2018

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte reported (07-Jan-2019) the following traffic highlights:

  • Dec-2018:
    • Passengers: 1.9 million, +9.4% year-on-year;
      • Domestic: 1.6 million, +10.1%;
      • International: 254,020, +4.8%;
      • Domestic traffic increased at all airports, with the largest increases in Monterrey (+9.8%), Culiacan (+24.5%) and Ciudad Juarez (+6.5%);
  • 2018:
    • Passengers: 21.6 million, +9.7% year-on-year;

