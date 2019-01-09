9-Jan-2019 11:18 AM
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte pax up 9.4% in Dec-2018; 21.6m pax in 2018
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte reported (07-Jan-2019) the following traffic highlights:
- Dec-2018:
- Passengers: 1.9 million, +9.4% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 1.6 million, +10.1%;
- International: 254,020, +4.8%;
- Domestic traffic increased at all airports, with the largest increases in Monterrey (+9.8%), Culiacan (+24.5%) and Ciudad Juarez (+6.5%);
- Passengers: 1.9 million, +9.4% year-on-year;
- 2018:
- Passengers: 21.6 million, +9.7% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 19.0 million, +10.4%;
- International: 2.6 million, +4.4%. [more - original PR]
- Passengers: 21.6 million, +9.7% year-on-year;