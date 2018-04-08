Loading
Grupo Aeromexico reports busiest March since 2011 in Mar-2018

Grupo Aeromexico reported (06-Apr-2018) the following traffic highlights for Mar-2018:

  • Passengers: 1.8 million, +7.1% year-on-year;
    • Domestic: 1.1 million, +1.5%;
    • International: 664,000, +18.3%;
  • Passenger load factor: 80.2%, +0.9ppt;
    • Domestic: 81.8%, +4.7ppts;
    • International: 79.6%, -0.9ppt.

According to the CAPA Airline Group Traffic Database, Mar-2018 marked the group's busiest March since 2011. [more - original PR]

