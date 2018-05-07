8-May-2018 9:11 AM
Grupo Aeromexico reports busiest April since 2010 in Apr-2018
Grupo Aeromexico reported (07-May-2018) the following traffic highlights for Apr-2018:
- Passengers: 1.8 million, +6.9% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 1.2 million, +8.6%;
- International: 637,000, +3.9%;
- Passenger load factor: 82.3%, -0.8ppt;
- Domestic: 84.9%, +3.6ppts;
- International: 81.3%, -2.8ppts.
According to the CAPA Airline Group Traffic Database, Apr-2018 marked the group's busiest April since 2010. [more - original PR]