Aeromexico Group reports operating profit growth in 2Q2016 and 1H2016

Aeromexico Group revenue up 18% – financial highlights:

Three months ended 30-Jun-2017: Revenue: MXN14,531 million (USD783.3 million), +17.5% year-on-year; Total costs: MXN14,070 million (USD759.4 million), +17.4%; Fuel: MXN3342 million (USD180.2 million), +26.7%; Labour: MXN2967 million (USD159.9 million), +13.4%; Operating profit: MXN461 million (USD24.9 million), +19.6%; Net profit (loss): (MXN528 million) (USD28.5 million), compared to a profit of MXN28 million (USD1.5 million) in p-c-p; Passenger numbers: 5.2 million, +6.4%; Scheduled passenger load factor: 82.0%, +2.7ppts; Yield: MXN1.277 (USD6.9 cents), -2.1%; Total revenue per ASK: MXN1.218 (USD6.6 cents), +4.5%; Passenger revenue per ASK: MXN1.023 (USD5.5 cents), +0.5%; Total cost per ASK: MXN1.191 (USD6.4 cents), +4.4%; Cost per ASK excl fuel: MXN0.911 (USD4.9 cents), +2.0%;

Six months ended 30-Jun-2017: Revenue: MXN28,700 million (USD1482 million), +17.5%; Total costs: MXN27,706 million (USD1431 million), +18.4%; Labour: MXN5879 million (USD303.6 million), +12.5%; Fuel: MXN6985 million (USD360.7 million), +47.2%; Operating profit: MXN994 million (USD51.3 million), -3.2%; Net profit (loss): (MXN786 million) (USD40.6 million), compared to a profit of MXN189 million (USD9.8 million) in p-c-p; Passenger numbers: 9.9 million, +6.4%; Scheduled passenger load factor: 80.1%, +2.2ppts; Yield: MXN1.338 (USD6.9 cents), -0.9%; Total revenue per ASK: MXN1.240 (USD6.4 cents), +6.6%; Passenger revenue per ASK: MXN1.050 (USD5.4 cents), +1.6%; Total cost per ASK: MXN1.248 (USD6.4 cents), +10.9%; Cost per ASK excl fuel: MXN0.946 (USD4.9 cents), +5.2%; Total assets: MXN68,105 million (USD3516 million); Cash and cash equivalents: MXN7040 million (USD363.5 million); Total liabilities: MXN56,475 million (USD2916 million). [more - original PR]



*Based on the average conversion rate at MXN1 = USD0.053905 for 2Q2017

*Based on the average conversion rate at MXN1 = USD0.051633 for 1H2017