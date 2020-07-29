Groupe ADP's Paris airport retail revenue down 50% in 1H2020

Groupe ADP reported (27-Jul-2020) a decline in retail revenue of 50% year-on-year to EUR191 million at its Paris airport network in 1H2020. The company explained that retail activities have been "considerably reduced" from mid Mar-2020 to mid May-2020 by the introduction of sanitary measures, the confinement period and the restriction of authorised businesses. This led to an adaption of activity by only operating at a reduced number of terminals. With the end of confinement and the resumption of traffic, a limited number of shops were able to reopen from 20-May-2020, the aim of continuing gradually reopening following a traffic recovery. [more - original PR]