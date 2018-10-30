Groupe ADP CEO: Improved revenue on 'very good traffic dynamics' in nine months ended Sep-2018

Groupe ADP chairman and CEO Augustin de Romanet reported (29-Oct-2018) "Very good traffic dynamics" drove a 29.2% year-on-year revenue increase to EUR3353 million in the nine months ended 30-Sep-2018. Sales per passenger remained stable, with positive traffic results impacted by the strong EUR and Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport terminal 2E renovations temporarily requiring closure of retail outlets during works. [more - original PR]