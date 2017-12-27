Groupe ADP to take full control of AIG and Amman Airport

Groupe ADP signed (22-Dec-2017) a contract to take exclusive control of Airport International Group (AIG), the concessionaire of Amman Queen Alia International Airport. The transaction represents an investment of USD267 million by Groupe ADP. The company was a 9.5% shareholder of AIG through ADP International since 2007 and will now fully consolidate the financial statements of AIG. Co-shareholders will be Meridiam, ASMA Capital Partners (acting in its capacity as investment manager for IDB Infrastructure Fund II) and Edgo. Completion of the transaction is subject to suspensive conditions, including consent by Jordan's Government and AIG's lenders. [more - original PR]