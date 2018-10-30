30-Oct-2018 12:38 PM
Groupe ADP revenue increases 29% in nine months to Sep-2018
Groupe ADP reported (29-Oct-2018) the following financial highlights for the nine months ended 30-Sep-2018:
- Revenue: EUR3353 million, +29.2% year-on-year;
- Aviation: EUR1422 million, +3.6%;
- Airport fees: EUR842 million, +5.2%;
- Ancillary fees: EUR180 million, +3.2%;
- Revenue from airport safety and security services: EUR374 million, +1.4%;
- Retail and services: EUR742 million, +5.1%;
- Retail activities: EUR359 million, +4.9%;
- Airside shops: EUR236 million, +3.9%;
- Landside shops: EUR13 million, +3.9%;
- Bars and restaurants: EUR36 million, +15.4%;
- Advertising: EUR37 million, -0.2%;
- Car parks and access roads: EUR131 million, +1.2%;
- Industrial services: EUR101 million, +4.3%;
- Rental income: EUR112 million, +1.9%;
- Retail activities: EUR359 million, +4.9%;
- Real estate: EUR198 million, +5.2%;
- International and airport development: EUR1064 million;
- TAV Airports: EUR893 million;
- AIG: EUR125 million. [more - original PR]
- Aviation: EUR1422 million, +3.6%;