30-Oct-2018 12:38 PM

Groupe ADP revenue increases 29% in nine months to Sep-2018

Groupe ADP reported (29-Oct-2018) the following financial highlights for the nine months ended 30-Sep-2018:

  • Revenue: EUR3353 million, +29.2% year-on-year;
    • Aviation: EUR1422 million, +3.6%;
      • Airport fees: EUR842 million, +5.2%;
      • Ancillary fees: EUR180 million, +3.2%;
      • Revenue from airport safety and security services: EUR374 million, +1.4%;
    • Retail and services: EUR742 million, +5.1%;
      • Retail activities: EUR359 million, +4.9%;
        • Airside shops: EUR236 million, +3.9%;
        • Landside shops: EUR13 million, +3.9%;
        • Bars and restaurants: EUR36 million, +15.4%;
        • Advertising: EUR37 million, -0.2%;
      • Car parks and access roads: EUR131 million, +1.2%;
      • Industrial services: EUR101 million, +4.3%;
      • Rental income: EUR112 million, +1.9%;
    • Real estate: EUR198 million, +5.2%;
    • International and airport development: EUR1064 million;

