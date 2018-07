Groupe ADP reports EUR815m EBITDA in 1H2018

Groupe ADP reported (30-Jul-2018) the following financial highlights for the six months ended 30-Jun-2018*:

Revenue: EUR2099 million, +43.9% year-on-year; Aviation: EUR906 million, +3.0%; Airport fees: EUR526 million, +4.5%; Passenger fees: EUR325 million, +5.8%; Landing fees: EUR120 million, +2.2%; Parking fees: EUR81 million, +3.1%; Ancillary fees: EUR119 million, +2.6%; Revenue from airport safety and security services: EUR244 million, +1.2%; Retail and services: EUR478 million, +3.3%; Retail activities: EUR225 million, +3.0%; Airside shops: EUR149 million, +2.9%; Landside shops: EUR9 million, +7.6%; Bars and restaurants: EUR22 million, +14.9%; Advertising: EUR22 million, -7.3%; Car parks and access roads: EUR87 million, +1.0%; Real estate: EUR137 million, +5.3%; International and Airport developments: EUR624 million; TAV Airports : EUR544 million; AIG : EUR53 million;

EBITDA: EUR815 million, +33.6%;

Net profit: EUR205 million, +26.9%;

Total assets: EUR15,294 million;

Cash and cash equivalents: EUR1398 million;

Total liabilities: EUR9820 million. [more - original PR]

*Includes full consolidation of TAV Airports results since 2H2017 and AIG results since Apr-2018