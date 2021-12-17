17-Dec-2021 4:06 PM
Groupe ADP pax up 18.1% to 36.7m in first 11 months of 2021
Groupe ADP reported (16-Dec-2021) the following traffic highlights across the Paris airport network for the first 11 months of 2021:
- Passengers: 36.7 million, +18.1% year-on-year;
- Domestic: +20.8%;
- Europe: +23.9%;
- Other international: +10.6%;
- Africa: +33.5%;
- North America: +18.9%;
- Latin America: -8.2%;
- Middle East: +10.5%;
- Asia Pacific: -58.4%;
- French Overseas Territories: +12.7%;
- Aircraft movements: 326,499, +18.3%. [more - original PR]