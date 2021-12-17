Become a CAPA Member
Loading
17-Dec-2021 4:06 PM

Groupe ADP pax up 18.1% to 36.7m in first 11 months of 2021

Groupe ADP reported (16-Dec-2021) the following traffic highlights across the Paris airport network for the first 11 months of 2021:

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More