17-Aug-2021 8:36 AM
Groupe ADP pax down 28.8% to 15.8m in first seven months of 2021
Groupe ADP reported (16-Aug-2021) the following traffic highlights across the Paris airport network for the first seven months of 2021:
- Passengers: 15.8 million, -28.8% year-on-year;
- Domestic: -2.2%;
- Europe: -33.8%;
- Other international: -35.1%;
- Africa: -14.9%;
- North America: -48.1%;
- Latin America: -53.3%;
- Middle East: -41.1%;
- Asia Pacific: -75.5%;
- French Overseas Territories: -7.8%;
- Aircraft movements: 163,849, -8.2%. [more - original PR]