18-Nov-2019 12:36 PM
Groupe ADP pax down 1.1% to 9.3m in Oct-2019 on improved North Americas growth
Groupe ADP reported (15-Nov-2019) the following traffic highlights across its Paris airport network in Oct-2019:
- Passengers: 9.3 million, -1.1% year-on-year;
- Europe: -1.7%;
- France: -4.8%;
- Other international: +0.9%;
- North America: +7.6%;
- French overseas territories: +3.1%;
- Latin America: +1.0%;
- Africa: -1.9%;
- Asia Pacific: -2.8%;
- Middle East: -3.3%;
- Aircraft movements: 61,673, -2.9%. [more - original PR]