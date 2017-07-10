Groupe ADP launches new entity to manage international activities

Groupe ADP launched (07-Jul-2017) ADP International, a new entity to manage international activities. The new entity, which will bring together the teams from ADP Management and ADP Ingénierie (ADPi), is part of the company's roll out of a new international development strategy, within the framework of the ambition to "become a global leader in the design and operation of airports". ADP International is responsible for the entire international scope of Groupe ADP's business, including monitoring of the shareholdings in TAV Airports and Schiphol Group. Groupe ADP deputy CEO Edward Arkwright has been appointed as ADP International chairman, while Antonin Beurrier will operate as CEO. [more - original PR]