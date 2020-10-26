Groupe ADP forecasts consolidated revenue could be halved in 2020

Groupe ADP CEO Augustin de Romanet reported (23-Oct-2020) the company has revised its FY2020 consolidated revenue forecast to between EUR2.3 billion and EUR2.6 billion. ADP reported revenue of EUR4.7 billion in FY2019, as previously reported by CAPA. Mr de Romanet said the company is continuing to implement its operational and financial optimisation plan, with a specific objective of reducing current expenses for 2020 by around EUR650 to EUR700 million in total, compared with a EUR550 million target previously. [more - original PR - French]