Groupe ADP finalises transaction to increase stake in TAV Airports

Groupe ADP finalised (07-Jul-2017) the acquisition of a further 8.12% in the share capital of TAV Airports, bringing the company's stake up to 46.12%. ADP is TAV Airport's leading shareholder. The shares were acquired from Akfen Holding through ADP subsidiary Tank ÖWA alpha GmbH. Groupe ADP deputy CEO Edward Arkwright has also been appoint chairman of TAV Airports, while Sani Sener will continue to operate as TAV Airports CEO. Additionally, the process for the disposal of Groupe ADP's 49% shareholding in TAV Investment, the parent company of TAV Construction, to Sera Yapi Endustrisi ve Ticaret AŞ and Tepe İnşaat Sanayi AŞ is proceeding normally, for an amount of EUR9 million. [more - original PR]