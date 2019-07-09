Groupe ADP: Beijing Daxing T1 to open in autumn 2019

Groupe ADP completed (09-Jul-2019) the final design elements for Beijing Daxing International Airport, due to be commissioned by autumn 2019. ADP Ingénierie's design of the Beijing Daxing terminal 1 includes vertically stacked international and domestic levels within the terminal. The compact design improves economic and operating efficiency, enhanced passenger experience from services provided including shopping areas and inter modal ground transport. It also reduces the distance between terminals compared with other Asian or European terminals of comparable size, with the farthest boarding gate at a maximum of 600m from any point in the terminal. The new airport will ultimately operate with seven runways and total capacity of 100 million passengers p/a across a surface area of 700,000sqm. T1 will have capacity of 45 million passengers p/a upon opening, increasing to 72 million p/a. [more - original PR - English/French]