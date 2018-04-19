Groupe ADP acquires 51% stake and exclusive control of AIG

Groupe ADP, through its subsidiary ADP International, acquired (19-Apr-2018) a 51% stake and exclusive control in Amman Queen Alia International Airport concessionaire Airport International Group (AIG), with transaction representing investment of EUR265 million. The company was a 9.5% shareholder of AIG since 2007 and will now fully consolidate the financial statements of the company. Co-shareholders will be Meridiam, IDB Infrastructure Fund II and Edgo. [more - original PR]