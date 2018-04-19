Loading
19-Apr-2018 4:34 PM

Groupe ADP acquires 51% stake and exclusive control of AIG

Groupe ADP, through its subsidiary ADP International, acquired (19-Apr-2018) a 51% stake and exclusive control in Amman Queen Alia International Airport concessionaire Airport International Group (AIG), with transaction representing investment of EUR265 million. The company was a 9.5% shareholder of AIG since 2007 and will now fully consolidate the financial statements of the company. Co-shareholders will be Meridiam, IDB Infrastructure Fund II and Edgo. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership gives you access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More