Group Mach proposes to acquire Transat AT

Groupe Mach, a Quebec real estate developer and owner, proposed (04-Jun-2019) to acquire all Transat AT issued and outstanding voting shares at CAD14 (USD10) per share, based on a deal value exceeding CAD1 billion (USD747 million) which will include substantial off balance sheet debt estimated at between CAD1.1 billion (USD822 million) and CAD1.2 billion (USD896 million). As previously reported by CAPA, Air Canada offered to acquire Transat AT at CAD13 (USD9.7) per share. Groupe Mach noted it will maintain Transat's head office in Montreal, strengthen the company's 2018-2022 strategic plan and retain all operating units of Transat. Groupe Mach also said it will preserve existing continued operational improvements in Air Transat and Transat's tour operator segments based on the company's 2018-2022 strategic plan. The transaction is subject to conditions, which include the following:

Transat terminating its current process with Air Canada prior to entering into any definitive binding acquisition agreement with Air Canada;

The execution of a definitive acquisition agreement between Transat and Mach;

Quebec Government providing acquisition financing of approximately CAD120 million (USD89 million), subject to terms and negotiations still to be negotiated. [more - original PR - English/French]