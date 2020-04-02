Green Alliance: CORSIA in its current form is not ambitious enough

Green Alliance reported (01-Apr-2020) a national "office for carbon removal" is vital to guarantee the credibility of carbon offsetting and avoid "junk credits". Green Alliance reported CORSIA in its current form is not ambitious enough to make the necessary contribution to meeting the global goal set by the Paris climate agreement, or the UK's net zero carbon obligation, and must be strengthened. Green Alliance proposed the use of emissions reductions and carbon removals rather than a single net zero target. Green Alliance said UK aviation emissions must be reduced by 42% from 36.5 MtCO2 in 2017, to 21 MtCO2 or less in 2050 for there to be enough offsets available to achieve net zero aviation in the UK by 2050. [more - original PR]