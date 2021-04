Green Africa, via its official Facebook and Twitter accounts, introduced (08-Apr-2021) its first two ATR 72-600 aircraft (5N-GAA and 5N-GAE). Founder and CEO Babawande Afolabi stated the airline plans to deploy up to 15 ATR 72-600s by Dec-2022. The carrier will initially operate from Lagos and plans to open two or three additional bases in Nigeria over the next 18 months.