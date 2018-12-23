Green Africa Airways commits to up to 100 737 MAXs in Africa's 'largest aircraft deal ever'

Green Africa Airways and Boeing announced (21-Dec-2018) a commitment for up to 100 737 MAX 8 aircraft, comprising 50 firm orders and 50 options. The agreement is valued at USD11.7 billion at list price. Boeing said the commitment represents "the largest aircraft deal ever for the African continent". Green Africa Airways plans to initially develop the Nigerian market before expanding across Africa. Green Africa Airways advisory board member Virasb Vahidi said: "Nigeria is uniquely positioned to be the home of the next major value airline. The strategic partnership with Boeing positions Green Africa Airways to expand and improve air travel for customers in Nigeria". [more - original PR]