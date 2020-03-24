24-Mar-2020 11:43 AM
Greece temporarily prohibits services to/from Turkey and the UK
Hellenic Civil Aviation Authority issued (23-Mar-2020) a NOTAM temporarily suspending all services connecting Greece to Turkey and the UK, effective 23-Mar-2020 to 15-Apr-2020. The authority also extended its prohibition on services connecting Greece to Italy and Spain until 15-Apr-2020. The measure is aimed at preventing the spread of coronavirus. The NOTAM excludes cargo, humanitarian, emergency, refuelling and repatriation flights. [more - original PR - Greek]