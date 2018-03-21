Greater Toronto Airports Authority reports profit growth in 2017

Greater Toronto Airports Authority reported (21-Mar-2018) the following financial highlights for 12 months ended 31-Dec-2017:

Revenue: CAD1400 million (USD1079 million), +9.1% year-on-year;

Profit before interest and financing costs: CAD439.2 million (USD338.4 million), +3.0%;

EBITDA: CAD703.8 million (USD542.2 million), +4.2%;

Net income: CAD112.1 million (USD86.4 million);

Passenger numbers: 47.1 million, +6.2%;

Cargo: 538,900 tonnes, +14.1%. [more - original PR]

Greater Toronto Airports Authority: "Toronto Pearson is quickly emerging on the world stage as a top-tier global hub airport. Our investment in passenger and baggage flows, and customer service are delivering positive results. Nowhere is this more evident than in our strong 8.0 per cent growth of international passengers from 27.4 million in 2016 to 29.6 million in 2017, driving overall passenger growth of 6.2 per cent. For 2017, Toronto Pearson was recognised by Airports Council International as the number one airport in North America for passenger satisfaction for airports that service greater than 40 million passengers annually based on achieving an Airport Service Quality ("ASQ") score of 4.31. As we look ahead to 2018 and beyond, buoyant air travel demand in the region will only increase our already significant contribution to Ontario's and Canada's GDP attracting global businesses and tourism. Going forward, the GTAA will continue to work with industry, government and the communities it serves to maximize the benefits that aviation brings to the region, the province and the country at large", Howard Eng, CEO. Source: Company statement, 21-Mar-2018.