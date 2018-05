Greater Toronto Airports Authority (GTAA) recorded (10-May-2018) a net loss of CAD16.9 million (USD13.2 million) in 1Q2018, compared to net income of CAD7.7 million (USD6 million) for 1Q2017. GTAA reduced gross debt per boarded passenger and net debt per boarded passenger by 4.5% and 4.7% to CAD267 (USD209) and CAD247 (USD194) respectively. [more - original PR]