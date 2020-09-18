18-Sep-2020 11:17 AM
Greater Orlando Aviation Authority board forecasts USD150m decrease in FY2020 revenue
Greater Orlando Aviation Authority board voted (17-Sep-2020) unanimously to approve the FY2021 budget for Orlando International Airport and Orlando Executive Airport (ORL). Highlights include:
- USD150.2 million decrease in gross revenues from FY2020;
- USD83.4 million infusion of CARES Act reimbursements;
- USD30.3 million decrease in expenditures;
- USD1.2 million increase in janitorial and cleaning services;
- Increase in cost per enplaned passenger for participating airlines from USD5.32 to USD13.90;
- ORL budget of USD4.083 million is USD217,000 less than FY2020. [more - original PR]