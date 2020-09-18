Become a CAPA Member
18-Sep-2020

Greater Orlando Aviation Authority board forecasts USD150m decrease in FY2020 revenue

Greater Orlando Aviation Authority board voted (17-Sep-2020) unanimously to approve the FY2021 budget for Orlando International Airport and Orlando Executive Airport (ORL). Highlights include: 

  • USD150.2 million decrease in gross revenues from FY2020;
  • USD83.4 million infusion of CARES Act reimbursements;
  • USD30.3 million decrease in expenditures;
  • USD1.2 million increase in janitorial and cleaning services;
  • Increase in cost per enplaned passenger for participating airlines from USD5.32 to USD13.90;
  • ORL budget of USD4.083 million is USD217,000 less than FY2020. [more - original PR]

