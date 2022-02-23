Become a CAPA Member
23-Feb-2022 12:28 PM

Greater Bay Airlines to expedite preparations for launch

Greater Bay Airlines (GBA) CEO Algernon Yau stated (21-Feb-2022) the granting of a licence by Hong Kong's Air Transport Licensing Authority means the carrier can "expedite preparation and confirmation of other regulatory requirements and launch operations, such as applying for operating permits from different aviation authorities of places we plan to fly to". GBA is licensed to operate scheduled air services from Hong Kong on 104 routes covering mainland China, Taiwan, Japan, South Korea and other Asia Pacific destinations. [more - original PR]

